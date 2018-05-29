Stage invader presses judges' buzzers during second BGT semi-final

It was another eventful live show for the ITV contest.

An apparent stage invader rushed in front of the judging panel’s table to touch their buzzers after one of the acts performed during the second live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent.

A member of the audience appeared to run in front of Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon after magicians Magus Utopia had finished their act.

The intruder pressed three buzzers as they passed by to symbolise their dissatisfaction as the judges delivered their verdicts.

The judges were initially confused after the incident, with Cowell even asking Magus Utopia to confirm whether the brief stunt was part of their act.

Cowell later seemed angered by the interruption, saying: “This is one of those nights!” During his assessment of the magical duo he directed a buzzer press at the intruder.

The ITV show’s host Declan Donnelly apologised to viewers following the stunt, saying: “Some people just really want to touch our buzzers!”

Donnelly later joked that it had been another “another quiet night on Britain’s Got Talent” after stormy weather caused a technical glitch that temporarily took the first live-semi-final off-air.

The host had referenced Monday’s broadcast from the Hammersmith Apollo in London during his opening link.

Donnelly said: “Tonight we have more great performances, more amazing talent, but hopefully fewer thunderstorms.

“We would like to stay on the air all night, tonight.”

One of the eight act hoping to book their place in Sunday’s grand final alongside Lost Voice Guy and D-Day Darlings was impressionist Andrew Lancaster.

Lancaster opened his performance with an impression of US President Donald Trump and joked: “Who would have thought it? BGT, Britain’s Got Trump.”

Andrew Lancaster's impressions are SPOT ON! Who would you like to see him impersonate next!? #BGT 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/9FLjBlAnMl — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 29, 2018

Lancaster also took off veteran broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough and actor Sean Bean.

He finished with a joke at the expense of head judge Simon Cowell.

In his assessment of Lancaster’s performance, Cowell said that while he enjoyed the joke he thought the overall performance would not be enough to send the impressionist through as it lacked a “wow moment”.

Walliams praised Lancaster, saying that Cowell was “not known for his sense of humour” and comedy was the hardest thing to do as an act on Britain’s Got Talent.

During the programme, judge David Walliams confirmed that Hollywood star Russell Crowe was attending the live show.

Walliams tweeted a picture of himself with his arm around the smiling Gladiator star, who sported a large white beard.

Alongside the picture the actor and author wrote: ““Mr Russell Crowe is here!”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV.

