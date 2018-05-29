America Ferrera welcomes first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams

29th May 18 | Entertainment News

She has given birth to a little boy called Sebastian.

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera has announced she has given birth to a son named Sebastian.

It is her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Ferrera posted a photo of the baby’s foot on Instagram, writing: “When 2 become 3…

“Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!”

The couple have been married since June 2011 and Ferrera announced they were expecting their first child on January 1 when she posted a picture of the couple holding up a baby grow.

She wrote: “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!”

In March she was joined by former Ugly Better co-stars Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato, for a baby shower in Los Angeles, when she wrote: “No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet.”

She also celebrated the impending arrival with her Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants co-star and close friend Amber Tamblyn at a party in April.

She shared a picture from the gathering, writing: “Baby Showers are for Practicing.

“So insanely grateful for the village of women I have in my life who have shown up to love, support and celebrate (all of me) in style as I transition into motherhood.”

© Press Association 2018

