Kim Kardashian West gives fans new look at baby Chicago

She welcomed the baby in January via surrogate.

Kim Kardashian West has given fans a closer look at baby daughter Chicago.

The reality star and husband Kanye West welcome the child via surrogate in January.

She posted a close-up shot of the little girl’s face on Instagram, in which she is wearing a pale baby grow and has a full head of hair.

My baby Chi 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 29, 2018 at 7:24am PDT

She captioned the shot: “My baby Chi,” alongside a hearts emoji.

Chicago is the couple’s third child together, following their daughter North, four, and son Saint, two.

My babies 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

Kardashian West has shared a series of photos of the siblings together, including a picture last week in which Saint can be seen embracing his little sister.

Sometimes we all need hugs ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 22, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

She captioned it: “Sometimes we all need hugs.”

On Mother’s Day in the US she also shared a photograph of herself with all three children, saying: “You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”

