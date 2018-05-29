Justin Timberlake visits Texas shooting survivor in hospital

29th May 18 | Entertainment News

Sarah Salazar was among the more than two dozen people injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School.

Pop star Justin Timberlake has made a surprise visit to a Texas school shooting survivor as she recovers from her wounds in a hospital.

Her mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, shared on Facebook a photo that showed Timberlake wearing a medical gown and rubber gloves as he poses next to a smiling Salazar in her hospital room last Friday.

According to an online fundraiser for Salazar, the teenager suffered a broken jaw and will need shoulder replacement surgery after the shooting.

Timberlake performed two shows in nearby Houston last week as part of his Man of the Woods tour.

© Press Association 2018

