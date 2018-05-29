Tennis star Boris Becker and wife separate

29th May 18 | Entertainment News

In recent years, Becker, 50, has made headlines with rumours about financial problems.

Former German tennis star Boris Becker and his wife Lilly have separated.

German news agency dpa reported that a Berlin lawyer for the pair confirmed the break-up of the three-time Wimbledon winner and his Dutch model wife, who is 41 years old.

Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told dpa: “The decision after a 13-year-long relationship and nine years of marriage wasn’t an easy one.”

Boris recently coached Novak Djokovic (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris recently coached Novak Djokovic (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Moser said the couple’s main concern now was the wellbeing of their son Amadeus, and that the separation was “amicable”,

