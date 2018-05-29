Snow Patrol on course for first UK number one album in 12 years

It comes more than a decade after the Northern Irish group's other chart-topper.

Snow Patrol are heading for their first UK number one album in 12 years.

The band’s latest record, Wildness, is soaring ahead at the summit of the chart at the midway stage.

It comes more than a decade after the Northern Irish group’s only other number one album, Eyes Open.

Snow Patrol’s Jonny Quinn, Gary Lightbody, Paul Wilson and Tom Simpson (Ian West/PA)

If it secures top spot, Wildness will knock The Greatest Showman down to number two while Shawn Mendes’ eponymous album is in line for a top three finish.

Biffy Clyro’s MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse is at number four, while Chvrches’ Love Is Dead is on course for a top five finish – a career high for the band.

Kylie Minogue’s Light Years album could return to the top 40 for the first time since 2002 following an exclusive vinyl release to mark the pop superstar’s 50th birthday.

South-east London jazz musician Kamaal Williams is also in line for the top 40 with his debut solo album, The Return.

In the singles chart, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss is set to claim a seventh straight week in the official singles chart, boosted by Lipa’s performance at the Champions League final on Saturday.

It is firmly ahead of Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry in second, while Anne-Marie’s 2002 is on course to jump to third.

Clean Bandit are on track to land their ninth UK top 10 hit with Solo featuring Demi Lovato, which is up three places to nine, and Shawn Mendes’ In My Blood jumps from 18 to 10 following the release of his album.

© Press Association 2018