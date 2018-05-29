Ian McEwan: I will maintain degree of scepticism about Harvey Weinstein

29th May 18 | Entertainment News

The writer said the disgraced film producer seems like a 'moral monster'.

Author Ian McEwan has said he will maintain a “degree of scepticism” about the allegations facing Harvey Weinstein until he has heard them set out in court.

The writer said he thinks the disgraced film producer seems like “a moral monster” but he will withhold judgment until the trial.

Weinstein has been charged with two counts of rape – one in the first degree and another in the third degree – and one count of a criminal sexual act for alleged incidents involving two separate women.

Sexual Misconduct Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein, centre, leaves with his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, right, after posting bail at Manhattan’s Criminal Cout last week (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

The charges follow an avalanche of accusations – including from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars – which first emerged last year, sparking the international MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

On Friday, Weinstein handed himself in to police in New York.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied any allegations of non-consensual sex and intends to plead not guilty, his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said outside court.

On Chesil Beach Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2017
Ian McEwan (Matt Crossick/PA)

McEwan told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It seems a kind of circus to me.

“There is the media stuff, which we have to penetrate.

“We don’t know what actually happened; it seems he is a moral monster who has had his comeuppance, but I always like to encourage in myself just a degree of scepticism once the whole mob is in full cry, so I am going to withhold judgments until I have heard the arguments in court.”

Weinstein posted a one million US dollar (£751,060) cash bail and will wear an electronic monitor which tracks his movements 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The 66-year-old also surrendered his passport and agreed to stay within the states of New York and Connecticut.

McEwan compared his own experiences in Hollywood to visiting the court of the notorious Borgia family.

He said: “It was like visiting the court, the mansion, of Cesare Borgia. You come away realising that whatever little fits and starts and upsets we have in the literary world, nothing is as grand and calculating on a huge scale as Hollywood.”

© Press Association 2018

[PIC] Dublin Fire Brigade issue FRIGHTENING warning over the dangers of 'drunk cooking'

Will Young handed driving ban after car crash

Tesco is opening a MASSIVE new store in Dublin today

[PIC] Kate Middleton STUNS in a 50 Zara dress that's now FLYING off the shelves

[WATCH] Hero climbs FOUR storey building to rescue dangling child

Ryanair are warning people about convincing SCAM thats doing the rounds

Corrie star set to become first time dad at age 16

