[PICS] Meet the 2018 Love Island contestants jetting off to the villa

The competition is returning to 3e on June 4th.

A West End performer, an Instagram star and the daughter of Danny Dyer are among the contestants for this year’s Love Island.

The show – which proved a smash hit in 2017 – is returning to 3e and 3player at 9pm on June 4th.

Meet the 11 contestants who will be jetting into the Love Island villa.

Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson (ITV)

The 29-year-old cabin crew worker lives in Dubai but was born in Scotland.

Anderson – who has had nine boyfriends – likes “a rugged, real man” and describes herself as “sociable and bubbly”.

Asked what she thinks is her least likeable trait, she said: “What would you say people would find least likeable about you? My voice might annoy people. Or perhaps I might tell too many jokes. I’m sure when you live with people you will always rub them up the wrong way on occasion.”

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer (ITV)

A familiar name. The 21-year-old barmaid from east London is none other than Danny Dyer’s daughter.

Dyer, who has been single for two years, is “looking for someone really genuine”.

Asked what her biggest worry is, she said: “The whole dating thing. Dating has never been great for me. It’s such a personal thing but you’re doing it on national television.”

Hayley Hughes

Hayley Hughes (ITV)

The 21-year-old model from London has only ever been in one relationship which lasted for five years.

She said the recent break-up is “still quite raw”, adding: “I knew the relationship was over before it was over. But I kept going back. And then I thought, ‘Why am I going back?’ I wasn’t getting what I wanted out of it, I didn’t feel happy, and I sort of lost myself.”

Kendall Rae-Knight

Kendall Rae-Knight (ITV)

The 26-year-old retail manager from Blackpool has also just come out of a long-term relationship.

This time last year Rae-Knight was engaged, had a house, and was ready to settle down and have children before her fiance said he did not love her anymore.

Seven months down the line she is ready to move on, adding: “I’m looking for something long term. I have seen previous series when people have got together and stayed together and I do genuinely want to find someone.”

Samira Mighty

Samira (ITV)

The 22-year-old West End performer from London will be bringing her musical talents to the villa.

Mighty, who has worked on the likes of Mamma Mia and Dreamgirls, is a “boy’s girl” and has no qualms going “head-to-head with someone for a guy”.

On her biggest worry for the villa, she said: “Being in a small confined space with the same group of people for so long. It’s very intense. It will be amazing and so much fun though. It’s a little bit scary not knowing what personalities will be in there though.”

Niall Aslam

Niall (ITV)

A 23-year-old student and construction worker from Coventry, Aslam is looking for love.

“Obviously I’m looking for a fit girl but I’m assuming pretty much all of the girls in there are going to be fit and above my level anyway,” he said. “I’m going in there with an open mind to find love.”

Asked if he has any bad habits, Aslam said: “I chew really loudly, I’m like a barnyard animal.”

Eyal Booker

Eyal (ITV)

A 22-year-old model from London, the Instagram star boasts more than 50,000 followers on the social media site.

Booker was once in a pop band called EverYoung and recalls building up a fan base with “fan girl hysteria”.

Asked if he has any worries, he said: “I’m a bit nervous but I think anyone would be. My parents, my sister and my gran might see something that they don’t necessarily want to see. Besides that, I’m excited.”

Adam Collard

Adam (ITV)

A 22-year-old personal trainer and gym director from Newcastle, Collard just wants to get on with everyone in the villa.

He describes himself as “tall, dark, and in good shape” – but is “super competitive”.

Asked the best way to his heart, Collard said: “A dominant girl who keeps me on my toes but who is also genuine and down to earth and who I could take home to family if I wanted to.”

Jack Fincham

Jack (ITV)

A 26-year-old stationery sales manager from Kent, Fincham describes his claim to fame as being able to swim a length underwater.

He has three long-term exes, with the last relationship ending last summer.

Asked what his best attributes are, he said: “I’m really funny, I think I’m funny. Physically I think I’ve got really nice teeth, everyone compliments me on them.”

Dr Alex George

Dr Alex (ITV)

The 27-year-old medical doctor is taking a break from the accident and emergency ward to head to the villa.

From Carmarthen, west Wales, George has been single for three years.

He revealed he is a little concerned about being filmed 24/7 and wants to make sure he behaves in the right way, adding he is hoping to become a TV doctor if he goes down well with the public.

Wes Nelson

Wes (ITV)

A 20-year-old electrical and nuclear systems design engineer from Staffordshire is heading to the villa.

He describes himself as “very academic” and is looking for someone to tame his “wild lifestyle”.

“I consider myself a mature person so definitely looking for something serious,” he added.

