Viewers want more Car Share after final episode airs

28th May 18 | Entertainment News

Fans of the BBC series were pleased with John and Kayleigh's happy ending.

Car Share fans said the final ever episode was the “perfect ending” to the Bafta-winning series – but they still want more.

Viewers were dismayed when the second series wrapped up last year with John (Peter Kay) refusing to say how he felt after Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) finally admitted her true feelings for him. Fans even set up an online petition demanding a conclusion to the series, which gathered over 100,000 signatures.

However, the new – and final – episode of the BBC show appeared to suggest that the pair went off into the sunset together.

The last scenes saw John and Kayleigh listening to music together on a bus after John’s car got towed. Kayleigh then rests her head on John’s shoulder.

“Oh loved it! So glad they’re together. Perfect ending,” said one thrilled fan on Twitter.

“#CarShare thank you. Grown man crying and chuckling at the same time. Together Forever FM,” said another.

Another gushed: “@Sianygibby @peterkay_co_uk just amazing amazing amazing finale of #carshare, thank you so much for giving us all the ending we wanted.”

“Thank you for giving this amazing programme …And the fabulous Kayleigh and John the ending it should have,” said another.

But while fans were happy with the episode, many are now calling for a Christmas special or a wedding episode.

“I’m sure the wedding could be the real finale,” suggested one viewer.

Another said: “Now listen. I’ve already got my wedding outfit ready @Sianygibby @peterkay_co_uk and that’s not how I expected it to end! One more series just so I don’t have to hunt for the receipt eh?!!”

During a recent discussion about whether there would ever be another instalment, Gibson teased: “Never say never.”

However, regardless of whether they do film more episodes, the duo hinted they would be teaming up for another project.

Asked if they would be working together again, Kay said: “Hopefully.”

“Definitely,” added Gibson.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Corrie star set to become first time dad at age 16

Corrie star set to become first time dad at age 16

Tesco is opening a MASSIVE new store in Dublin today

Tesco is opening a MASSIVE new store in Dublin today

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Hero climbs FOUR storey building to rescue dangling child

[WATCH] Hero climbs FOUR storey building to rescue dangling child
BGT reveal EXCITING new voting twist ahead of live shows

BGT reveal EXCITING new voting twist ahead of live shows
Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards

Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards
[PIC] Kate Middleton STUNS in a 50 Zara dress that's now FLYING off the shelves

[PIC] Kate Middleton STUNS in a 50 Zara dress that's now FLYING off the shelves