Corrie fans tense as Pat Phelan returns to Weatherfield

The killer is set for a final showdown on the cobbles.

Coronation Street viewers were gripped as evil killer Pat Phelan made a dramatic return to the cobbles.

The murderer (Connor McIntyre) had been hiding out in a caravan in Wales as he plotted his next move.

But in Monday night’s instalment of the ITV soap – the first of a week of special post-watershed episodes – he was found by Gary Windass (Mikey North) and dragged back to Weatherfield.

The final moments showed the villain with tape over his mouth, unconscious and tied to a chair.

Fans said the scene had set the stage for Phelan’s final showdown.

“Here we go now it’s gonna get good,” one person posted on Twitter, while another said: “Good #corrie tonight. Built tension for the rest of the week.”

Here we go now it’s gonna get good 😁😁😁 #corrie — TV Reality 👁👁👁 (@Tv_reality93) May 28, 2018

Good #corrie tonight. Built tension for the rest of the week. — Aaronfan1234 (@JuneClen) May 28, 2018

“YES!! IT’S ALL KICKING OFF NOW!!” said another excited fan.

Corrie fans are also pleased that the long-running storyline is getting a fitting ending.

One person posted: “Welcome back @connor9mcintyre time to give you the send off you deserve! #Phelan.”

#CorrieWelcome back @connor9mcintyre time to give you the send off you deserve!#Phelan — DW (@dalkey04) May 28, 2018

Another said: “I hope #corrie give him THE best send off as befitting an utter ledge.”

About to enjoy not-dead Phelan cause havoc all week. I hope #corrie give him THE best send off as befitting an utter ledge @connor9mcintyre — Cheryl V (@1011cheryl) May 28, 2018

But some were also sorry to see Phelan’s reign come to the end.

“Usually can’t wait for a villain to leave a soap as the story line has dragged… not phelan though!” said one person.

Usually can’t wait for a villain to leave a soap as the story line has dragged… not phelan though! #corrie #PhelansRevenge — Lauren 💁🏼 (@laurenmmarie7) May 28, 2018

Another suggested: “I’m not mentally prepared to say bye to Pat Phelan! Can they not just say he had an evil twin this whole time?! He can go back to building, drinking cuppas and singing come on Eileen for us fans.”

I'm not mentally prepared to say bye to Pat Phelan! Can they not just say he had an evil twin this whole time?! He can go back to building, drinking cuppas and singing come on Eileen for us fans 🙏👏 #corrie @connor9mcintyre — Jasmin Keppie (@JasminKeppie) May 28, 2018

The special episodes of Corrie will air from 9pm on ITV over the next week, following the live semi-final shows of Britain’s Got Talent.

© Press Association 2018