Cher Lloyd 'so in love' after welcoming baby girl

28th May 18 | Entertainment News

The former X Factor star gave birth on May 25.

Cher Lloyd has given birth to a baby girl, saying she is “so in love”.

The former X Factor star – who married her boyfriend Craig Monk in 2013 – posted a message online announcing that her daughter Delilah-Rae was born on May 25.

She shared a picture of her new arrival in a pink outfit, with a cuddly rabbit next to her.

“Our baby girl is here!” the singer tweeted.

“We are so in love…. Delilah-Rae 25.05.18.”

Lloyd revealed her pregnancy in January, saying at the time that she and Monk were “beyond thrilled” about becoming parents.

The singer finished in fourth place in the X Factor in 2010.

© Press Association 2018

