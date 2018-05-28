Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis marries girlfriend

28th May 18 | Entertainment News

The actor joked that he was fuming because his nuptials made him miss seeing Arctic Monkeys perform.

Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis has married his fiancee Angela Jones.

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the films about the boy wizard, announced the news on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of the couple on their big day, he joked: “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming.”

Lewis, 28, got engaged to event planner Jones in 2016, with a spokesman saying at the time that both were “over the moon”.

