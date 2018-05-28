Oprah surprises Ava DuVernay with a meet and greet with Bono

Film-maker DuVernay has long been a fan of the U2 frontman.

Oprah Winfrey made friend Ava DuVernay’s dream come true by treating her to a meet and greet with U2’s Bono.

The talk show host posted a video online showing film-maker DuVernay hugging Bono on a sofa.

“My dear friend @ava LOOOVES Bono,” Winfrey wrote.

“So as a Birthday, Christmas, Easter, Forever gift I surprised her with the help of @guyoseary with tickets to concert and meet and greet afterwards in Nashville!

“Sweet moment.”

DuVernay, who directed Winfrey in the film A Wrinkle In Time, also shared a photograph from her get together with the Irish rocker.

She said: “I have loved Bono and U2 since I was a girl.

“I’ve been guarded and guided by their work in many moments of my life. I first learned about human rights and activism, not through Martin Luther King as he was blandly taught in school, but through the passion of Bono’s voice singing of the civil rights icon in the song PRIDE.

“I named my first narrative film, I WILL FOLLOW, after their song that meant so much to me and my Aunt Denise. She was the one who first introduced me to their music.

“I played their song BAD on the day I buried her and it helped me lift my head as I drove to the funeral, like a balm for my wounded heart.”

She went on: “My favorite all-time song of U2 is DROWNING MAN. It’s not a hit song. It’s a heart song. And it lives in mine.

“In the song, Bono sings the words: “take my hand.” A moment before this picture was snapped, he reached over and took mine in his. I was breathless and speechless.

“He and Edge were everything a fan wishes their hero will be upon meeting them. Every single thing.”

DuVernay, 45, added: “My true thanks to all who made the moment possible, especially my friend @Oprah, who knows my heart and that this would make it shine and shimmer and sing. It did. In more ways than I can express.

“It’s a beautiful day. xo.”

