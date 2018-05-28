Britain's Got Talent looking 'spectacular' as Dec prepares to host solo

He will be without Ant McPartlin for the first time in the talent show's history.

The Britain’s Got Talent rehearsals are looking “pretty spectacular”, presenter Declan Donnelly has said as he prepares to host the live shows solo.

He will be without Ant McPartlin for the first time in the talent show’s history on Monday night.

The TV duo appeared together in the audition episodes as they were recorded before McPartlin stepped back from his presenting commitments when he was charged with drink-driving earlier this year.

He was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

Ahead of the first semi-final, Donnelly wrote on Twitter: “Rehearsals are in full swing here at @EventimApollo Hammersmith for the first @BGT semi final. It’s pretty spectacular. Looking forward to seeing you later! D.”

McPartlin, 42, also missed the final two episodes of his and Donnelly’s Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Britain’s Got Talent bosses confirmed he would be absent for the live shows before the series started, saying: “We send Ant all our love… and we know that Dec will do a brilliant job.”

While Donnelly presented the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone, Monday’s first semi-final will be his solo debut on Britain’s Got Talent.

The duo have fronted BGT since its inception in 2007 and have a golden buzzer option on the show which allows them to send an act directly to the competition’s live semi-final.

The semi-finals will take place at the Hammersmith Apollo before Sunday night’s grand final.

BGT airs at 7.30pm on ITV.

