Liam Gallagher wants relationship with estranged daughter after 'cool' meeting

The former Oasis frontman met 20-year-old Molly Moorish for just the second time last week.

Liam Gallagher has said he wants to maintain a relationship with his estranged daughter after they recently met.

The former Oasis frontman posted a photo of himself with Molly Moorish last week – reportedly just the second time he had met the 20-year-old.

The photo showed Gallagher posing with Molly, whose mother is singer-songwriter Lisa Moorish, as well as his two sons Lennon and Gene.

Asked about the meeting – which occurred backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in London where Gallagher was performing – the musician told the BBC’s Jo Whiley: “It was amazing, and they all looked beautiful and it was cool.”

“Molly was there… first time… I met her before,” he added.

“It was nice to have them all there… she’s a top girl and she’s all good.

“We’re getting on good, it’s early days and they’re getting on great, the kids and that.”

On whether this marked a new chapter for him as a father, he said: “I hope so, I hope she doesn’t get sick of me, you know what I mean… ‘nah actually you’re a bit of a dick actually, see you later’.”

According to the Daily Mirror, Gallagher had met with Molly weeks before at a pub in north London in a get-together organised by his current partner Debbie Gwyther and Moorish.

Last year the rock star said he would be happy to make contact with Molly, who was conceived during his marriage to Patsy Kensit, in an interview with GQ.

He told the magazine: “She’s welcome in my world… I’m open to everything, but at the moment it ain’t happening.

“The girl’s been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack.

“They aren’t good when they are forced, these things… if it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away.”

