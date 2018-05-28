South Korean boy band BTS top US album charts in K-pop first

28th May 18 | Entertainment News

It is the first primarily foreign-language number one album in over 12 years.

South Korean boy band BTS have become the first K-pop artists to top the US album charts.

The seven-piece group – who mix K-pop with hip-hop and RnB – scored the landmark achievement with their latest record Love Yourself: Tear.

Performed predominantly in Korean, it is the first primarily foreign-language number one album in over 12 years, Billboard said.

The band performed Fake Love from the album, which was released earlier this month, at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20.

Formed in 2013, BTS are made up of V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope.

K-pop, an abbreviation of Korean pop, has grown beyond its origins of electronic, hip-hop, pop and rock into a subculture of its own.

The Billboard charts are based on sales, downloads and streams of albums.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This Penneys dress is PERFECT for Ireland's mini-heatwave

[PIC] This Penneys dress is PERFECT for Ireland's mini-heatwave

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
[PIC] This 54.00 dress has become the MOST-HYPED in M&S history - and it's just gone on sale

[PIC] This 54.00 dress has become the MOST-HYPED in M&S history - and it's just gone on sale

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pair who died during Mutiny Festival were among 15 admitted to hospital

Pair who died during Mutiny Festival were among 15 admitted to hospital
Binky Felstead's home suffers flood damage during storm

Binky Felstead's home suffers flood damage during storm
How can we make our shopping more ethical?

How can we make our shopping more ethical?
THESE are the locations where Gardaí will be carrying out speed checks this weekend

THESE are the locations where Gardaí will be carrying out speed checks this weekend