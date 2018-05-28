Rita Ora: Controversial single was reflection of my journey

The pop star had previously apologised for the lyrics in her single, Girls, after it was accused of exploiting bisexuality.

Rita Ora has vowed to continue to perform her latest single despite it attracting criticism from LGBT musicians.

The pop star, 27, apologised earlier this month after the release of Girls was accused of attempting to exploit bisexuality.

She has since said the track was “just my story”, in an interview with The Sun.

“It wasn’t meant to be speaking up on behalf of everybody in the whole community,” she told the newspaper.

“It’s a celebration and it has really come from a positive place. It’s a true journey of my experience. Not everyone shares the same journeys in life. This was just my own journey.”

Ora added: “I have fun performing it and I’m going to perform it again. I’m going to have the best time.

Singers including Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko had criticised the song, with the latter saying its message was “dangerous”.

Ora previously told People magazine she wanted the song, which features Charli XCX, Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, to be a bisexual anthem.

© Press Association 2018