Pat Phelan to return to Coronation Street in violent post-watershed episodes

The storyline will come to an end with five episodes that feature terrifying scenes.

Murderer Pat Phelan will make a terrifying return to Coronation Street on Monday for a week of special post-watershed episodes.

The later timeslots will allow for the storyline’s violent scenes as the killer, played by Connor McIntyre, seeks to exact his revenge.

Five special episodes will air from 9pm on ITV over the week, following the live semi-final shows of Britain’s Got Talent.

Incandescent with rage, Pat Phelan ties up Gary Windass and Sarah Platt and heads to No 11 brandishing his gun (ITV)

It has been revealed that Phelan is living in a caravan as he plots his next move and preview pictures show the bloodied killer brandishing a gun when he makes his return to Weatherfield.

He will also be confronted by Joe McIntyre (Reece Dinsdale) and Gary Windass (Mikey North), which will make him his most dangerous.

McIntyre said: “For them to do to him what he has done to other people, that won’t go down well, they are pushing all the wrong buttons.

“And of course, in typical Corrie style, a really bad decision has been made because Gary really should have just told the police where Phelan is – but it seems as though fate has dictated this to be resolved where it started, on the cobbles, full circle.”

McIntyre has also said Phelan’s wife Eileen (Sue Cleaver) will also be in danger, revealing: “This is Pat Phelan wounded and spiteful so he does something spiteful to Eileen that dismantles the whole love thing.

“He doesn’t make a lie of anything that they’ve felt in their relationship in the past because he does love her but he does say something spiteful and it is quite a moment.

“When people see that they will be divided – ‘Oh, I knew he didn’t love her’ ‘Oh, he really does love her’ – but he wants to hurt her because he is hurt. This is the last stand.”

Coronation Street continues at 9pm on ITV.

© Press Association 2018