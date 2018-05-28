Dec to go solo on Britain's Got Talent as live semi-finals begin

28th May 18 | Entertainment News

Ant McPartlin will be absent after he stepped back from his presenting commitments when he was charged with drink-driving

Declan Donnelly will present Britain’s Got Talent without Ant McPartlin for the first time on Monday night.

The TV duo appeared together in the audition episodes as they were recorded before McPartlin stepped back from his presenting commitments when he was charged with drink-driving earlier this year.

He was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

National Television Awards 2018 – Press Room – London
Monday’s first semi-final will be Dec’s first solo debut on BGT (Matt Crossick/PA)

McPartlin, 42, also missed the final two episodes of his and Donnelly’s Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Britain’s Got Talent bosses confirmed he would be absent for the live shows before the series started, saying: “We send Ant all our love… and we know that Dec will do a brilliant job.”

While Donnelly presented the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone, Monday’s first semi-final will be his solo debut on Britain’s Got Talent.

The duo have fronted BGT since its inception in 2007 and have a golden buzzer option on the show which allows them to send an act directly to the competition’s live semi-final.

The semi-finals will take place at the Hammersmith Apollo throughout next week before Sunday night’s grand final.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pair who died during Mutiny Festival were among 15 admitted to hospital

Pair who died during Mutiny Festival were among 15 admitted to hospital
Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards

Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards
THESE are the locations where Gardaí will be carrying out speed checks this weekend

THESE are the locations where Gardaí will be carrying out speed checks this weekend

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Disruption to flights at Stansted Airport following lightning strikes

Disruption to flights at Stansted Airport following lightning strikes
Binky Felstead's home suffers flood damage during storm

Binky Felstead's home suffers flood damage during storm
Kym Marsh: Physical Corrie scenes left me with bruises

Kym Marsh: Physical Corrie scenes left me with bruises