Springwatch is back to champion tree slugs and other 'underdogs'

Martin Hughes-Games announced he was leaving earlier this year.

Springwatch is returning to TV screens while championing “the underdog”.

Michaela Strachan, Chris Packham and Gillian Burke will be hosting the annual three-week extravaganza.

The hosts said they “champion the underdog” on the show, including tree slugs.

“These animals play a vital role in the ecology of woodlands,” Packham said.

The trio are without long-running host Martin Hughes-Games, who announced he was leaving earlier this year.

The presenters will uncover how wildlife flourishes in some of the UK’s toughest habitats as part of the series.

Springwatch returns to BBC2 at 8pm today.

