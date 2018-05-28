Adil Ray reveals plans for Citizen Khan film with potential Trump cameo

The comedian and actor, 44, wants to take the popular character to the United States.

Citizen Khan creator Adil Ray is planning to take the hit sitcom to the big screen.

The comedian and actor, 44, wants to take the popular character to the United States for a meeting with US President Donald Trump in any potential movie.

The BBC sitcom follows the amusing trials and tribulations of the Khan family led by self-appointed community leader Mr Khan.

Ray, who is set to star in a second series of Ackley Bridge next month, said the full announcement would be made “very soon”.

“We’ve teamed up with a great British comedy production company everyone will know and love.

“And we have great backers and the next six months will be spent trying to write the film and script and hopefully we’ll be on our way.”

Asked about potential themes, Ray suggested he would try to convince Alec Baldwin to revive his President Trump impression for the film.

“Things could change but the idea is taking Mr Khan to America,” he said. “It just feels like the right thing to do.

“It will be great if we can do that, it’s very expensive, but then I heard Benedict Cumberbatch did a movie recently that was set in New York but they filmed most of it in Glasgow so it could be we could do that.

“It feels like a step up so I’m looking forward to meeting other co-writers or directors who’ve done films,” he added.

Ray is joined by former EastEnders star Jo Joyner in Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge and the ex-soap star lauded the show for its “progressive” reflection of society.

The drama depicts the merging of two segregated schools, one predominantly white, one predominantly Asian.

Joyner said: “It’s definitely of the climate, it’s certainly a time when we need a bit more understanding and to find the things we all have in common, and to learn a bit more about different cultures and to see a culture say, we can take the mick out of ourselves about this as well, and these things are brilliant about the show, for sure.”

Ackley Bridge returns to Channel 4 on June 5.

