The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells keen to try hand at acting in 'right role'

The Feeling frontman Dan Gillespie Sells has revealed ambitions to move into acting.

The musician composed hit West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie which was inspired by a teenage boy’s true story about wanting to wear a dress at school.

Gillespie Sells – who was drawn to working on the production because of its modern approach to a coming-of-age story – has been attracted by acting since moving into theatre.

Dan Gillespie Sells composed Everybody's Talking About Jamie

He told the Press Association: “I would like to go on stage, yeah.

“If the right part came up and the right thing and I’d have to get my acting chops in to shape … it’s not something you can just walk into and not something I would take lightly but if there was the right role at the right time, I’d love to give it a go.”

Although he said touring with The Feeling had set him up well for appearing on stage, the 39-year-old admitted he would be “terrified” by the prospect.

“It’s what musical theatre has to go through and what they go through eight times a week in order to put on a complex performance that involves singing and dancing and everything,” he said.

“That’s really quite something. I wouldn’t say it’s something I could do easily. It would take a lot of work.”

Sheffield Theatres production Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was inspired by a documentary about a pupil, Jamie Campbell, who wanted to go to his school prom in a dress.

After theatre director Jonathan Butterell saw the BBC3 documentary, he created a musical with music from Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae.

With a cast recording of the musical recently released, Gillespie Sells said the production’s success lies in its reflection of the issues young people face.

“The coming of age story is an important part of storytelling and I think nowadays if you’re talking about young people you want to tell a story which is about young people now … you have to address identity.

“Identity is the big talking point for young people at the moment. It’s just everything for them. Not necessarily just gender or sexuality or any of that stuff, it’s broader.

“It’s the idea that you’ve got to brand yourself and get it right and put yourself out in the world in a certain way, the fact that perception weighs so heavy in the minds of young people.

“That’s what’s going on in their lives.”

The cast recording of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is out now.

