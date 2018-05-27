Viewers moved as dog shot and killed in A Very English Scandal

27th May 18 | Entertainment News

The series follows former Liberal party leader Jeremy Thorpe's trial for conspiracy to murder his ex-lover Norman Scott.

Television viewers were upset after a dog was killed in the latest instalment of BBC drama A Very English Scandal.

The 60s-set series follows the trial of former Liberal party leader Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant) for conspiracy and incitement to murder Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw), his ex-lover.

Sunday night’s episode saw Scott tricked into getting into a car with a hitman on a dark and rainy night. While he managed to get away, his Great Dane, Rinka, was shot and killed, triggering a huge response on social media.

“He shot the dog! Outrage!” one person posted on Twitter.

“#AVeryEnglishScandal Bring back hanging for crimes against canine abuse!”

“Why why why does the dog always die?!!” asked another.

“The dog bit destroyed me,” said another person.

The series has won over viewers, with many calling for leads Grant and Whishaw to be recognised come awards season.

One impressed fan said: “I’ve been saying for years that Hugh Grant is an excellent actor – and now he’s finally getting the roles that prove it.

“He’s chilling in this, segueing from bonhomie to murderous in the blink of an eye.”

“Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw continue to show us that they’re two of the finest actors in the country,” said another.

“Some of the best telly in years. BBC has a true winner with this one.”

A Very English Scandal continues on Sunday on BBC One.

