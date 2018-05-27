Taylor Swift wows the crowd at BBC's Biggest Weekend

27th May 18 | Entertainment News

The US star performed a string of her hits at the event in Swansea.

Taylor Swift made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out on stage at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend in a skimpy black leotard.

The Shake It Off singer looked dazzling in the sparkly outfit, which featured long sleeves embellished with sequins and corset-like lacing around the waist.

Swift, 28, wore her blonde hair loose over her shoulders and completed her look with thigh high black boots.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift (PA)

The star performed six songs for the excited crowd in Swansea, including Gorgeous and Delicate.

She praised the crowd for singing along with the performers so enthusiastically, saying: “You kind of took my breath away when I first came out here.”

Other artists performing at the event on Sunday included Jason Derulo, Demi Lovato and Rita Ora.

The four-day music festival ends on Monday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THESE are the locations where Gardaí will be carrying out speed checks this weekend

THESE are the locations where Gardaí will be carrying out speed checks this weekend
Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards

Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards
Kym Marsh: Physical Corrie scenes left me with bruises

Kym Marsh: Physical Corrie scenes left me with bruises

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Binky Felstead's home suffers flood damage during storm

Binky Felstead's home suffers flood damage during storm
Pair who died during Mutiny Festival were among 15 admitted to hospital

Pair who died during Mutiny Festival were among 15 admitted to hospital
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Disruption to flights at Stansted Airport following lightning strikes

Disruption to flights at Stansted Airport following lightning strikes