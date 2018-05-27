Focus on your own world, Khloe Kardashian tells critics

Khloe Kardashian has told critics to focus on the cracks in their own lives rather than hers, pointing out: “We all got ’em”.

The US reality TV star – who gave birth to daughter True last month – posted a string of messages on Twitter saying people should look at their own problems rather than commenting on anyone else’s.

Kardashian, 33, appeared to be responding to negative comments directed towards her, but did not give details.

“People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own,” she told her 26.4 million followers on Twitter.

People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

She went on: “They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering.

“Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all.

“Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em.”

They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

Kardashian went on to say she believes people “thrive off” seeing others fail.

Misery loves company… people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

“Misery loves company… people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy,” she said.

“Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly.”

© Press Association 2018