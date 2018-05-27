Binky Felstead's home suffers flood damage during storm

27th May 18 | Entertainment News

The star said the bottom floor of her home has been affected.

Made In Chelsea star Alexandra “Binky” Felstead has said the weekend’s thunderstorms have ruined her daughter’s nursery.

The reality television star, 27, said the entire bottom floor of her home was affected by the wet weather on Saturday night.

Posting a picture on Instagram of 11-month-old daughter India in a little tent in a garden, Felstead wrote: “At least someone has no idea of the nightmare that’s going on back at ours… her nursery is ruined as is all of the bottom floor of our place.

“Thank you for that last nights storm!”

The star shared photographs of the damage, with the snaps showing muddy water across the rugs and carpets.

“Happy bank holiday to me…” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Felstead and her partner Josh “JP” Patterson welcomed India in June 2017.

© Press Association 2018

