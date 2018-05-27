Rita Ora remembers DJ Avicii at BBC's Biggest Weekend

27th May 18 | Entertainment News

The pair worked together on the song Lonely Together,

Rita Ora paid tribute to DJ Avicii as she performed their song at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend festival.

The star, 27, looked emotional as she sang Lonely Together at the event in Swansea.

The Swedish DJ, known for his club anthems including Wake Me Up and Levels, died at the age of 28 in Oman in April.

As Ora performed in a stunning monochrome outfit, the words “Avicii 1989 – 2018” flashed on the screen behind her.

“Thank you,” she told the audience as the track ended.

“Thank you for singing that with me.

“It’s always hard for me to sing that, so thank you so much for singing along.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THESE are the locations where Gardaí will be carrying out speed checks this weekend

THESE are the locations where Gardaí will be carrying out speed checks this weekend
Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards

Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards
Dublin-bound Ryanair flight collides with another plane

Dublin-bound Ryanair flight collides with another plane

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This Penneys dress is PERFECT for Ireland's mini-heatwave

[PIC] This Penneys dress is PERFECT for Ireland's mini-heatwave

[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed

[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed
Kym Marsh: Physical Corrie scenes left me with bruises

Kym Marsh: Physical Corrie scenes left me with bruises
Ireland has voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment

Ireland has voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment