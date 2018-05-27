Jamie Oliver's children steal his phone to film adorable Happy Birthday message

27th May 18 | Entertainment News

The TV chef has five children with his wife Jools.

Jamie Oliver’s children swiped his mobile phone to make him a Happy Birthday message.

The TV chef turned 43 on Sunday.

A sweet video posted to his Instagram page shows Oliver’s son Buddy calling to his sister Petal to tell her he has taken their dad’s phone to film a birthday message.

Buddy, seven, and Petal, nine, then sing Happy Birthday to their famous father.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! We love you lots and lots xxxXx,” the clip was captioned.

The cook’s wife, Jools, revealed she was treating him to breakfast in bed.

She posted a picture of Oliver on her Instagram page and said: “Happy happy birthday gorgeous blue eyes we can’t wait to spend the day celebrating with you… breakfast in bed here we come.”

The couple are also parents to daughters Poppy and Daisy Boo and son River.

