Viewers enjoy throwback moment as Jason Priestley appears on Sunday Brunch

The actor was on the show to talk about his series Private Eyes.

Jason Priestley has said that Sunday Brunch is “everything to everyone” as he appeared slightly confused during his appearance on the show.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s stint on the Channel 4 programme delighted viewers, with many enjoying a moment of nostalgia.

However, the format of Sunday Brunch – which includes celebrity interviews, factual segments, cookery demonstrations and live music – seemed to surprise the Hollywood star.

Following a discussion that included a chat about carpet fitting and football, Priestley, 48, said: “I didn’t know that this was a cooking show, a home remodelling show – it’s everything.

“This show is everything to everyone.”

The actor, who is best known for playing heart-throb Brandon Walsh in the hit 1990s teen drama, got stuck in by sharing his personal tips for carpeting and indulged in the wine-tasting segment.

He then headed to the kitchen to rustle up a rhubarb crumble with hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy.

Fans were thrilled to see him on the show, with one writing on Twitter that “today has peaked” after seeing him in the kitchen.

“Jason Priestley has come across as a great bloke #sundaybrunch,” another viewer wrote.

Others enjoyed a throwback moment while watching their old favourite on TV, nearly 20 years after the Canadian-American actor left Beverly Hills, 90210.

“I feel so old seeing @Jason_Priestley on @SundayBrunchC4 loved him in Beverly Hills 90210! What a show! #90skid,” one viewer said.

Another wrote: “So @Jason_Priestley is still an absolute dream. @SundayBrunchC4”

“Just realised that’s Jason Priestley on @SundayBrunchC4 Crazy how time changes everything!!!!” one mused, while another said they were “a teenager again” and “totally crushing” on him.

Priestley currently stars in comedy drama series Private Eyes.

