It's good to be back, says Andrew Marr after cancer operation

27th May 18 | Entertainment News

Marr temporarily stepped down from presenting duties earlier this month.

Andrew Marr has declared “it’s good to be back” after undergoing an operation to have a cancerous tumour removed from his kidney.

The BBC broadcaster returned to his Sunday politics programme, The Andrew Marr Show, to discuss threats of another general election in response to Prime Minister Theresa May’s weak position in the Commons.

“Another election, oh joy, it’s good to be back,” the 58-year-old said.

Marr temporarily stepped down from presenting duties earlier this month, with his agent stating he was expected to make a “full recovery”.

The surgery came five years after Marr, the BBC’s former political editor, had a stroke.

© Press Association 2018

