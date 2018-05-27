The xx perform 'emotional' homecoming gig at All Points East festival in London

The xx star Romy Madley Croft spoke of how emotional she felt as the band performed a homecoming gig in London’s Victoria Park.

The trio headlined the main stage on the second day of the first ever All Points East festival.

Playing a combination of old and new music, they opened the show with Dangerous from 2017 album I See You, followed by Islands and Crystalised from their 2009 debut record xx.

Bassist and vocalist Oliver Sim told the crowd: “This show has been on our minds on a daily basis since last year.

“The three of us are from south-west London, born and raised, so there are mums, dads, aunties, cousins and friends here tonight, and more importantly, you. So we will try to put on the best show we can.”

Guitarist and vocalist Madley Croft added: “It’s my dream come true to be here with you right now, And I mean that. We are all from here. We live round here.

“I got quite emotional coming out here.”

Introducing her song Performance, she recalled crying in the same park after she first wrote it.

She said: “It’s very surreal to be here and I’m nervous. This song means a lot to me and I’m going to play it on my own and I will do my best.”

The band also treated the crowd to hits including Infinity (I can’t give it up), I Dare You and VCR, as well as Shelter, On Hold and DJ and producer Jamie xx’s solo track Loud Places.

The band took to the stage after revellers in Victoria Park had enjoyed a day of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Sim said: “Can I say, I am feeling very patriotic at the moment.

“I thought it was just because I was caught up in the royal wedding but it isn’t, it’s because the sun has been shining.

“I love London on a grey day but when the sun is shining I fall in love all over again. There is no doubt the last couple of years have been rough all over the world but I believe this is the greatest city in the world.

“Last weekend you may have celebrated Harry and Meghan but tonight celebrate yourselves and just enjoy yourself.”

They closed out their 90 minute set with Intro and Angels.

New Zealand singer Lorde headlined the north stage at the festival, where she performed in a voluminous floral dress and white trainers, accompanied by dancers dressed in grey.

She treated fans to tracks including Royals, SuperCut, Homemade Dynamite, Tennis Court and Magnets, her hit with Disclosure.

She told the crowd: “I love playing here so much, it’s always been my favourite place to play. When we get you, we really get you.”

Explaining that she was very jet-lagged, she also sat on the edge of the stage to sing Liability, from her latest album Melodrama.

All Points East continues on Sunday when Bjork will headline the main stage.

