Crime writer Val McDermid shortlisted for literary prize

Six books are in the running for the coveted Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year award.

Author Val McDermid is in the running for a top crime-writing prize for one of her recent novels.

The Scottish writer’s 2017 tale Insidious Intent – the latest instalment in her Carol Jordan and Tony Hill series – has been shortlisted for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year award.

McDermid, 62, previously picked up the prize in 2006 for her book The Torment Of Others.

This year she is up against five other authors, who were chosen from a longlist of 18 titles.

Val McDermid’s book (Val McDermid)

They are Mick Herron, for Spook Street, Denise Mina, for The Long Drop, Abir Mukherjee, for A Rising Man, Stav Sherez, for The Intrusions, and former Guardian journalist Susie Steiner, for Persons Unknown.

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on July 19, the opening night of the 16th Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate.

The author will receive a £3,000 cash prize, as well as a handmade, engraved beer barrel provided by Theakston Old Peculier.

Simon Theakston, executive director of T&R Theakston, said: “The shortlisted authors are already rich in awards, but there’s only one Novel of the Year, so it will be fascinating to see which of these remarkable titles prevails – all are simply outstanding.”

Abir Mukherjee’s book (Abir Mukherjee)

The overall winner will be decided by the panel of judges, alongside a public vote at www.theakstons.co.uk, which opens on July 1 and closes on July 14.

