Britain's Got Talent viewers 'outraged' after fan favourite misses out

Ben Langley won crowds over with his misheard lyrics routine.

Britain’s Got Talent viewers hit out at the show’s judges after a popular act was sent home before the live semi-finals.

Ben Langley, from Norfolk, left viewers in stitches with his misheard lyric routine in the audition stages.

However the panel of judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, culled Langley as they cut the acts down to 35 for next week’s semi-finals.

While other acts including DJ Murray Mint and singer Shaquille Rayes also missed out, fans on social media were mostly aggrieved at Langley’s departure.

Wooo ❤️ but tbh I’m a bit gutted that the misheard lyrics guy didn’t get through! — rhianne_xc 🌴 (@whittal_x) May 26, 2018

@LA00017 wrote on Twitter: “Really sad to see that @BenLangley didn’t go through on @BGT – definitely was one of my favourite comics. He was brilliantly funny and different to anything I have seen.”

Outraged @BenLangley didn’t get through but the woman who sings and eats cake did! He was one of the best acts! #BGT2018 — Charlotte (@CharlotteTay901) May 26, 2018

@OwenBrett1 posted: “Are the judges suffering from amnesia! I thought Ben Langley was brilliant!”

I hoped I’d go through. Tonight I celebrate hope. It’s what keeps us going isn’t it? #BGT #TheBenLangleyShow Thank you all for your most #lush support — Ben Langley (@BenLangley) May 26, 2018

@TheDeviousDitto tweeted: “Cant believe @BenLangley didnt get through one of my favourite acts from auditions.”

@CharlotteTay91 wrote: “Outraged @BenLangley didn’t get through but the woman who sings and eats cake did! He was one of the best acts!”

Langley himself posted on Twitter: “I hoped I’d go through. Tonight I celebrate hope. It’s what keeps us going isn’t it? #BGT #TheBenLangleyShow Thank you all for your most #lush support.”

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals begin on Monday at 7.30pm on ITV.

© Press Association 2018