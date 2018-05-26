Cowell forced onto dance floor as BGT auditions come to an end

The entertainment mogul joined his fellow judges on stage for a quick boogie.

Simon Cowell will be dragged onto the dance floor as the Britain’s Got Talent auditions come to a close on Saturday night.

The entertainment mogul and TV judge joins colleagues Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden on stage – thanks to a little convincing from David Walliams.

The foursome were brought out of their seats courtesy of the final audition of the series, from a 47-year-old DJ from Middlesbrough.

Murray Mint (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames ITV)

DJ Murray Mint, who joked he is from San Frandisco, plays a medley of hits including A.S.H’s Burn Baby Burn and The Jacksons’ Blame It On The Boogie.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also end up dancing on-stage in the final pre-recorded episode, as the latter prepares to host the live semi-finals solo.

McPartlin stepped back from his presenting commitments when he was charged with drink-driving earlier this year.

He was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

Also auditioning in Saturday night’s show is an Irish dancing dog and a stand-up comedian from Gloucestershire who defies his hecklers.

Shaquille Rayes (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames ITV)

Brothers Shaquille and Shameer Rayes are also among the hopefuls as they auditioned separately.

Shaquille, 20, performs an original song on piano, which he dedicates to his father, while younger brother Shameer, 19, performs a dance routine as a doll that comes alive.

Those who make it through to the next stage across the auditions process will now face a nervous wait to discover if they have made it to the final 35 ahead of next week’s semi-finals.

– Britain’s Got Talent airs at 8pm on Saturday on ITV.

© Press Association 2018