Alfie Moon's EastEnders return reveals dark secret about Kat Slater

Viewers were stunned earlier this week when Alfie returned to Albert Square.

Alfie Moon’s dramatic return to EastEnders revealed a dark secret about his and Kat Slater’s relationship.

Alfie, played by Shane Richie, made a shock return to Albert Square on Thursday when pregnant Hayley Slater was spotted meeting up with him in a hotel.

Before the big reveal, Hayley had said she was off to meet her mystery boyfriend, Dave.

But fans were left stunned when the hotel room door opened – and there stood Alfie to let her inside.

On Friday night’s episode, it was revealed what happened between Alfie and Kat while they were in Spain – they split up after one of their children was badly injured through Kat’s negligence.

The child was burned by hot water while Kat was supposed to be looking after them.

Hayley confirmed Alfie is the father of her baby – but he still has feelings for Kat.

It’s not going to be easy for Alfie. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/wiYRhBKhBA — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 25, 2018

He said: “I love Kat and I want her back.”

But the revelations did not stop there. Hayley then told Alfie Kat had in fact been with another man when the child was injured.

Disgusted, Alfie decides to leave Kat and headed back to Spain.

Elsewhere in the soap, there were emotional scenes as Shakil Kazemi died after being stabbed on the day of the Royal Wedding.

Rest in peace, Shakil. A kind soul with a bright future. You deserved so much better. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/A5Mprc5MB1 — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 25, 2018

Shakil was attacked after trying to protect his friend, Keegan Baker, who had stolen a bike from a gang member.

Both were stabbed when Shakil tried to return the bike. Skakil then tried to get help from pub landlord Mick Carter – but tragically Mick mistakenly thought he was drunk and sent him away.

Mick later found Keegan and took him to hospital but still did not realise Shakil had also been injured.

At the hospital, Keegan told doctors about his wounded friend, sparking a Square-wide search.

Eventually, Masood found Shakil. But it was too late and Shakil’s mother, Carmel, returned from Windsor to find out her son is dead.

Reflecting on the hard-hitting storyline, Danny Dyer, who plays Mick, said: “If we can prevent any young kid from picking up a knife, then we’ve done a good thing.”

© Press Association 2018