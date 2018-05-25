Royal wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason scores new chart high

The teenage music star impressed viewers with his rousing performance last weekend.

Teenage cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason has achieved a new chart high following his performance at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 19-year-old musician’s debut album Inspiration has risen to number 11 on the album chart after previously peaking at number 18 in February, the Official Charts Company said.

Kanneh-Mason, who won the BBC Young Musician of the Year award in 2016, told OfficialCharts.com: “It’s been a crazy week with the royal wedding and then my college exams straight after!

“The reaction to my performance has been incredible and it feels amazing to have my album in the pop charts internationally.

“I’m so happy that people are enjoying my music and really grateful for all the support I’ve received in the past few days – it’s been fantastic.”

Sheku Kanneh-Mason performed at the wedding of Harry and Meghan (PA)

The album has returned to the top spot on the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart.

Kanneh-Mason, who played Sicilienne by von Paradis and Apres Un Reve by Faure at the wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel last Saturday, is also expected to reach the top 20 of the US Billboard Album Chart.

This week’s number one on the album chart is the soundtrack for musical film The Greatest Showman, which has now had 16 non-consecutive weeks at the top.

Hold Back The River hit-maker James Bay’s second album Electric Light has debuted at number two on the charts, having been denied top billing by the film soundtrack.

Rapper Post Malone’s Beerbongs and Bentleys remains at number three, while last week’s chart toppers Arctic Monkeys have slipped down to number four with sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

Meanwhile, One Kiss by Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris has lodged its sixth week at the top of the singles chart.

Drake’s Nice For What is at number two, Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry remains at number three and Anne-Marie’s 2002 has achieved a new high at number four.

The top five is completed by Answerphone, a single by Ella Eyre, Banx & Ranx and Bane.

