Asia Argento 'popping bubbly' as Harvey Weinstein is arrested

Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento has said she is “popping this bubbly” after the disgraced mogul surrendered to police to face allegations of sexual misconduct.

Argento has accused Weinstein of raping her at the Cannes film festival in 1997.

The actress also shared a video of Weinstein arriving at the New York Police Department at Tribeca in Manhattan, writing: “What took you so long Harvey?” after responding to a message of support with a champagne bottle emoji and the worlds “popping this bubbly, buddy”.

🍾 popping this bubbly, buddy — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

What took you so long Harvey? pic.twitter.com/MUFB34fWai — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

TV chef Anthony Bourdain wrote on Twitter: “When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway. #perpwalk.”

When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway. #perpwalk pic.twitter.com/sGzI1qUjx7 — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 25, 2018

Argento is one of dozens of women who have made allegations against Weinstein.

This is the speech I wrote and spoke out loud tonight at Cannes. For all the brave women who came forward denouncing their predators, and for all the brave women who will come forward in the future. We got the power #metoo pic.twitter.com/ttJN1pNFxR — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 19, 2018

Speaking on stage at the film festival last week, Argento said she predicted the producer would “live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him”.

