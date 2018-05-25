Asia Argento 'popping bubbly' as Harvey Weinstein is arrested

Asia Argento 'popping bubbly' as Harvey Weinstein is arrested25th May 18 | Entertainment News
She is one of dozens of women who have made allegations against the mogul.
Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento has said she is “popping this bubbly” after the disgraced mogul surrendered to police to face allegations of sexual misconduct.
Argento has accused Weinstein of raping her at the Cannes film festival in 1997.
The actress also shared a video of Weinstein arriving at the New York Police Department at Tribeca in Manhattan, writing: “What took you so long Harvey?” after responding to a message of support with a champagne bottle emoji and the worlds “popping this bubbly, buddy”.
TV chef Anthony Bourdain wrote on Twitter: “When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway. #perpwalk.”
Argento is one of dozens of women who have made allegations against Weinstein.
Speaking on stage at the film festival last week, Argento said she predicted the producer would “live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him”.
