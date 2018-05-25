Harvey Weinstein charged with rape

The disgraced film producer has been the subject of an investigation in the US into allegations that he sexually assaulted numerous women.

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape following an investigation by police in New York.

The film producer was arrested on Friday morning in his first public appearance since October before being charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.

Weinstein emerged from the NYPD’s 1st Precinct in handcuffs with a smile on his face. He was escorted by officers to a waiting black car before being driven away.

Statement Regarding Arrest of Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/WKO4rX9eaH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 25, 2018

He has been the subject of an investigation in the US into allegations.

A statement from the New York Police Department confirmed the charges and thanked “these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice”.

The arrest and charges follow the joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

In his first public appearance since October, Weinstein arrived at the New York Police Department’s 1st Precinct wearing a black suit, white shirt and blue jumper.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the 1st Precinct while turning himself in to authorities after allegations of sexual misconduct, Friday May 25 2018, in New York (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A police official previously said Weinstein will be charged with committing a criminal sex act after an aspiring actress alleged he forced her to perform oral sex in 2004.

It relates to a woman who has not been identified or spoken publicly, the official said.

Weinstein – whose lawyers have denied allegations he forced himself on women – said nothing as he entered the police precinct.

He was clutching two books, Something Wonderful: Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution, by Todd S Purdum, and Richard Schickel’s biography of producer, director and writer Elia Kazan.

He is expected to be taken to Manhattan Criminal Court later on Friday to be arraigned on the charges, US media reports.

Harvey Weinstein (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The New York Times reported on Thursday that investigators in Manhattan were preparing to arrest the disgraced movie mogul and he was expected to surrender to authorities.

© Press Association 2018