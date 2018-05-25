Reunion for Turner and Constable works which caused spat during 1831 exhibition

The masterpieces were first exhibited together in 1831.

Paintings by JMW Turner and John Constable have been reunited more than 180 years after their pairing caused a spat between the two British artists.

Salisbury Cathedral From The Meadows, by Constable, and Caligula’s Palace And Bridge, by Turner, were first exhibited together in 1831, the year that they were painted.

The masterpieces were displayed at the Royal Academy by Constable, who was curating having been appointed “hangman” for that year.

At first, Constable gave Turner’s work the most prominence in the display.

But just before opening, he switched the masterpieces around which, according to accounts of a dinner party at the time, led Turner to “slew Constable without remorse”.

Salisbury Cathedral From The Meadows returns to Tate Britain following its five-year journey across other UK museums, where it has been seen by almost one million people.

Constable regarded it as his finest work.

Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson said: “Constable himself wanted the work to be seen by as many people across the country as possible.

“This has encapsulated his wish, making this monumental piece of art history available to ever broader audiences.”

The works, both from Tate’s permanent collections, are on display together at Tate Britain in Fire And Water from Saturday and running until July 2019.

