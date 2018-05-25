Thandie Newton: Victoria Beckham thought I was Zoe Saldana

25th May 18 | Entertainment News

The actress said she bumped into the Spice Girl turned fashion designer in Los Angeles.

Thandie Newton has told how Victoria Beckham was left “mortified” after she confused the Line Of Duty actress for Zoe Saldana.

Newton, 45, said that she bumped into the Spice Girl turned fashion designer, 44, in Los Angeles.

Zoe Saldana at a premiere (Ian West/PA)
Zoe Saldana at a premiere (Ian West/PA)

The Westworld actress recounted the story on The Graham Norton Show, when she and fellow guests were asked who they resemble.

“It’s Zoe Saldana,” the British actress said.

“Recently I was in … LA and Victoria Beckham, who I have actually met a few times, was there.

“We were chatting away when she said: ‘It’s so great that you are here when you are pregnant.’

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Graham Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Thandie Newton and Jake Shears on the show (Ian West/PA)
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Graham Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Thandie Newton and Jake Shears on the show (Ian West/PA)

“I said: ‘I actually had my baby a couple of months ago.’ We carried on chatting and it was obvious she thought I was someone else, so I said: ‘Do you think I am Zoe Saldana?’

“Victoria was absolutely mortified! It was actually OK as Zoe is a rare beauty, but really? Up close? Come on!  And, I am British!”

Westworld actress Newton joins Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum, as well as singer Jake Shears on Friday’s show.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.35pm on BBC1.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Someone in Ireland doesn't realise they are a millionare and they have just HOURS left to claim the money

Someone in Ireland doesn't realise they are a millionare and they have just HOURS left to claim the money
[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed

[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed
[PIC] Niall Horan shares ADORABLE surprise on Twitter

[PIC] Niall Horan shares ADORABLE surprise on Twitter

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This 54.00 dress has become the MOST-HYPED in M&S history - and it's just gone on sale

[PIC] This 54.00 dress has become the MOST-HYPED in M&S history - and it's just gone on sale
Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards

Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards
'Time to move on': Michael Parr is LEAVING Emmerdale

'Time to move on': Michael Parr is LEAVING Emmerdale
[PIC] The Next skirt that Holly Willoughby is wearing today is already FLYING off the shelves

[PIC] The Next skirt that Holly Willoughby is wearing today is already FLYING off the shelves