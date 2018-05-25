Danny Boyle confirmed as director of next James Bond film

25th May 18 | Entertainment News

The movie will mark Daniel Craig's fifth outing as 007.

PA-29828039-Cropped

Danny Boyle has officially signed up as director of the next Bond film.

The Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire filmmaker was rumoured to be involved and has previously spoken about working on a script for the movie, which will see Daniel Craig back as 007.

In an official statement, EON Productions confirmed that Boyle had signed up, saying that production on the 25th Bond film will begin in December.

The as yet untitled film – due for  release in the UK on October 25 next year – will be Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise.

“We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal Pictures will be our international distributor.”

Oscar winner Boyle will direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge, who also worked on Trainspotting.

Daniel Craig attending the world premiere of Spectre (Matt Crossick/PA)
Daniel Craig attending the world premiere of Spectre (Matt Crossick/PA)

Boyle previously said of the rumours: “We’re working on a script at the moment and we’ll see what happens.

“But it’s a great idea so hopefully it’ll work. I’d love to be able to tell you more but I’m not going to,” he told the Associated Press.

The film is expected to be Craig’s last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

He previously stated that he would rather “slash my wrists” than return to the role, but later said that he made the remarks two days after he finished shooting Spectre and was exhausted.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Niall Horan shares ADORABLE surprise on Twitter

[PIC] Niall Horan shares ADORABLE surprise on Twitter
New Star Wars film Solo faces tough box office test

New Star Wars film Solo faces tough box office test
[PIC] This 54.00 dress has become the MOST-HYPED in M&S history - and it's just gone on sale

[PIC] This 54.00 dress has become the MOST-HYPED in M&S history - and it's just gone on sale

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Someone in Ireland doesn't realise they are a millionare and they have just HOURS left to claim the money

Someone in Ireland doesn't realise they are a millionare and they have just HOURS left to claim the money
'Time to move on': Michael Parr is LEAVING Emmerdale

'Time to move on': Michael Parr is LEAVING Emmerdale
[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed

[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed
Tributes paid to Irish teenager killed in three-car crash as mum fights for her life

Tributes paid to Irish teenager killed in three-car crash as mum fights for her life