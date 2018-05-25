Miranda Kerr confirms the birth of her baby boy with adorable Instagram post

25th May 18 | Entertainment News

Kerr has welcomed baby Hart into the world with her Snapchat co-founder husband Evan Spiegel.

Miranda Kerr has confirmed the birth of her first child with Snapchat co-founder husband Evan Spiegel in an adorable Instagram post.

The Australian model, 35, welcomed baby Hart into the world earlier this month but until now had remained silent on social media.

Now, 17 days after giving birth in Los Angeles, Kerr has gone public with the news.

Alongside a picture of a stuffed animal and wooden block letters spelling out Hart, Kerr wrote: “Thank you so much for all of your warm wishes. Evan, Flynn and I have been in baby bliss for the last 17 days with our new arrival, baby Hart.”

She added: “We feel so very blessed.”

News of the child’s birth broke earlier this month when it was reported Hart was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

This is the first child for Kerr and Spiegel, who married in May 2017.

Kerr, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, has a seven-year-old son, Flynn, with her former partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

© Press Association 2018

