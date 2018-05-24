Nicki Minaj pushes back release date of long-awaited new album

Titled Queen, the album was due to arrive in June but will now be released in August.

Nicki Minaj’s long-awaited new album has been delayed, the rapper has announced.

Titled Queen, the record was originally due to arrive in June but Minaj took to Instagram to reveal it would now be released on August 10.

In a live video, she said: “The album itself I think I want to put out on August 10. I want to put out my second single, which I’m really, really excited about, and I want to now start an official countdown.”

Minaj also revealed she intends to invite fans to the studio to listen to the record.

The Chun-Li rapper followed up the video with a tweet confirming her new album release date, writing, “8|10|18 #Queen.”

Minaj originally announced the release date for Queen on the red carpet of the Met Gala earlier this month.

It will be the star’s first album since 2014’s The Pinkprint.

