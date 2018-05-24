Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour

The Oscar-winning actor is facing allegations from multiple women, according to CNN.

Morgan Freeman is facing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

The Oscar-winning actor, 80, was accused of repeatedly behaving in ways that made women feel uncomfortable on film sets and at his production company, Revelations Entertainment, according to an investigation by CNN.

The news outlet spoke to 16 people who described a pattern of behaviour, including a production assistant on 2015 film Going In Style who alleged he repeatedly attempted to lift her skirt.

He was also accused of making comments about women’s clothing or bodies, with some alleged incidents taking place in front of witnesses and even on camera, the report claims.

CNN said they had spoken to three entertainment reporters who said Freeman made inappropriate remarks during interviews including CNN reporter Chloe Melas, who was pregnant at the time and co-wrote the investigation.

She alleged he shook her hand and repeatedly looked her up and down and said “I wish I was there” and “You are ripe” less than a year ago.

Freeman founded Revelations Entertainment in 1996 with Lori McCreary, the current president of the Producers Guild Association who has championed the MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Freeman’s representative has been contacted for comment.

