Kim Kardashian West thanks Kanye for 'inspiring' her on anniversary

The couple tied the knot in Italy four years ago.

Kim Kardashian West has thanked husband Kanye West for “inspiring” her, as she marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

The reality TV star tweeted: “4 years down and forever to go…

“Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.”

4 years down and forever to go….Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever…Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/iDfZJdIea7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2018

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared a picture of herself and the rapper on their wedding day with her 60.1 million followers.

The couple, commonly referred to as Kimye, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, on May 24 2014.

It was her third marriage and his first.

They have three children – four-year-old daughter North, two-year-old son Saint, and daughter Chicago, who was born in January to a surrogate.

The sentimental post came three weeks after her husband was widely criticised for saying 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice”, in the latest in a string of controversial comments.

© Press Association 2018