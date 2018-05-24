The dancer whose video went viral thanks to a cop has now performed with Janet Jackson

It's been quite a whirlwind for Lala D'Iore.

A woman whose audition video to dance with Janet Jackson went viral after a cop helped her out has now performed with her idol.

Lala D’Iore, from Alabama, ended up on stage at the Billboard Music Awards with the superstar.

Jackson, who was presented with the Icon award at the annual event, performed a medley of her hits at the star-studded show.

Now Lala is hoping her own performance leads to a permanent gig with Jackson.

“As for now… who knows what’s next? Hopefully, she will pick me up as a permanent dancer,” she told the Press Association.

This is a moment that will last forever !! I never thought in a million years I would be performing with Janet Jackson …. as well as the 2018 Billboard Awards! It’s a little blurry but you get the point !! Posted by Lala D'iore on Sunday, May 20, 2018

Just a month earlier, Lala had stepped up to record her response to Jackson’s open casting call for backing dancers.

Her entry went viral after she was helped by an Alabama traffic cop.

Officer: Mam , you can’t dance in the middle of the street – Me: I’m sorry sir, I was just trying to shoot a online submission video for Janet Jackson Officer: So you are risking getting hurt for this Me: sir I really just want to get a good shot , I promise I’ll be out the way – Officer – okay I’ll stop traffic for you and cut my lights on , show me what you got Then this happen!! 🙏🏾❤️Janet Jackson #DanceWithJanet Open Call Auditions#DANCEWITHJANET#un-cut-un-planned#freestyle# Posted by Lala D'iore on Saturday, April 21, 2018

She was recording her freestyle dance in the middle of a Birmingham street when officer Philip Jones arrived. Rather than tell her to move on he helped her out by stopping traffic and shining a spotlight from his squad car.

Her video, which clocked up more than 70,000 views on Facebook, caught the judge’s eye and she then went on to a three-day boot camp, landing one of two spots on stage at the annual music awards.

Lala also received repeated shout-outs on Jackson’s own social media and a “thank you” from the singer.

What a whirlwind.

