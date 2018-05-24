Chris Pratt on Jeff Goldblum's Jurassic Park return: It's a ringing endorsement

Chris Pratt has said he sees Jeff Goldblum’s return to the Jurassic Park franchise as a “ringing endorsement” of Jurassic World.

The 2015 film, starring Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, made 1.6 billion US dollars around the world, 15 years after the third Jurassic Park instalment.

Goldblum reprises his role of Dr Ian Malcolm in its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Pratt told the Press Association: “It’s impossible not to be conscious of the legacy of this film, we are joining a franchise that is so beloved.

“It’s coming up on the 25th anniversary of the first film coming out and we (Pratt and co-star Bryce Dallas Howard) are both thrilled and so honoured to be part of it, not only once but now twice.

“Also Jeff Goldblum is here in the movie, which is a ringing endorsement of what we have done in the last film and it feels great.

“What you want to do is you want to please the audience that is already built in because this is a legacy franchise, but at the same time you want to bring in a new, younger audience and share with them the thing that we’ve loved for so long.”

Goldblum said he feels “lucky to have ever gotten a toehold into a group like this”.

He added: “It was a sweet experience, Mr Steven Spielberg directed those first couple and you can’t get better than that, except JA Bayona in this one – what a lovely man and a brilliant artist and great director.”

Of the new film, Pratt said: “The stakes are higher, we’ve upped the ante somehow.

“We can’t wait for the world to see it’s not exactly what you would expect from a Jurassic World, but it’s everything you would want.”

Howard, who reprises her role of Claire Dearing, said the film also shows that humanity “keeps making the same mistakes over and over again”.

“We can’t learn, basically. Michael Crichton, who wrote Jurassic Park the novel, he was a science fiction writer and he was a philosopher in that way, and this is meant to be a cautionary tale with man’s hubris,” she said.

“If we just assume that we can just create without repercussions and innovate without any consequences, it’s totally arrogant to believe that.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is released in the UK on June 6.

