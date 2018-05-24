Fans would like permanent George Michael memorial, says Andrew Ridgeley

24th May 18 | Entertainment News

The former Wham! singer died on Christmas Day 2016, at the age of 53.

George Michael’s ex-bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley, has said he would like to see a permanent memorial to the late star.

The former Wham! frontman died on Christmas Day 2016, at the age of 53.

Earlier this month, Michael’s family asked fans to remove their tributes from outside the Careless Whisper singer’s former homes.

Asked whether he would like to see a permanent memorial, Ridgeley told Good Morning Britain: “I think there’s a very good case for that.

Wham! partners Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael (PA)
Wham! partners Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael (PA)

“There’s an appetite … I don’t see why there shouldn’t be some sort of public place for a memorial,” he told the ITV show.

“He was much loved and there seems to be a desire for it.”

Ridgeley said of Michael’s death: “It’s a great sadness. It was a great sadness for everyone.”

Fans of the Wham! star had left tributes outside his homes in Highgate, north London, and Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, creating memorial areas filled with flowers, messages and candles.

The singer’s family asked that they be removed for the sake of neighbours.

A post-mortem examination found Michael had died from heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Niall Horan shares ADORABLE surprise on Twitter

[PIC] Niall Horan shares ADORABLE surprise on Twitter
Asthma: The symptoms and treatment advice everybody needs to know about

Asthma: The symptoms and treatment advice everybody needs to know about
[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed

[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Parents SUE their 30 year old son to get him to move out

Parents SUE their 30 year old son to get him to move out
[WATCH] The internet is LIVING for Kate's side-eye towards Camilla during Bishop's passionate speech

[WATCH] The internet is LIVING for Kate's side-eye towards Camilla during Bishop's passionate speech
Meghan makes first appearance since wedding in one of Kate's favourite labels - and sheer tights

Meghan makes first appearance since wedding in one of Kate's favourite labels - and sheer tights
Tributes paid to Irish teenager killed in three-car crash as mum fights for her life

Tributes paid to Irish teenager killed in three-car crash as mum fights for her life