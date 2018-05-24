Ariana Grande describes her relationship with Mac Miller as 'toxic'

Ariana Grande has labelled her relationship with Mac Miller as “toxic” while responding to a fan who slammed her for dumping him.

The No Tears Left To Cry Singer, who this week marked the one-year anniversary of a terrorist murdering 22 people at her concert at the Manchester Arena, tweeted that she was “not a babysitter or a mother” in response to a social media user who described her failed relationship with the rapper as “heartbreaking”.

The 24-year-old split with Miller earlier this year and last week he was reportedly arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Ariana Grande has posted a candid statement on Twitter about her failed relationship with the rapper Mac Miller (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/PA)

Replying on Twitter to a fan who criticised her for ending the relationship, Grande wrote: “How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me).

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s*** together is a very major problem.

1 ♡ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

“Let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

The original tweeter then apologised to Grande, who replied: “Thank you for hearing me, I appreciate your response v much. Sending u love.”

thank you for hearing me, i appreciate your response v much. ☁️ sending u love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2018

After news of the break-up emerged earlier this month, Grande wrote that she and Miller shared “unconditional love” and that he was “one of my best friends in the whole world”.

Grande is reportedly now dating Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson.

Miller’s representatives have been approached for comment.

