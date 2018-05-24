Ariana Grande describes her relationship with Mac Miller as 'toxic'

24th May 18 | Entertainment News

The No Tears Left To Cry singer posted a candid statement on Twitter.

Ariana Grande has labelled her relationship with Mac Miller as “toxic” while responding to a fan who slammed her for dumping him.

The No Tears Left To Cry Singer, who this week marked the one-year anniversary of a terrorist murdering 22 people at her concert at the Manchester Arena, tweeted that she was “not a babysitter or a mother” in response to a social media user who described her failed relationship with the rapper as “heartbreaking”.

The 24-year-old split with Miller earlier this year and last week he was reportedly arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Ariana Grande has posted a candid statement on Twitter about her failed relationship with the rapper Mac Miller (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/PA)
Ariana Grande has posted a candid statement on Twitter about her failed relationship with the rapper Mac Miller (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/PA)

Replying on Twitter to a fan who criticised her for ending the relationship, Grande wrote: “How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me).

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s*** together is a very major problem.

1 ♡

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

“Let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

The original tweeter then apologised to Grande, who replied: “Thank you for hearing me, I appreciate your response v much. Sending u love.”

After news of the break-up emerged earlier this month, Grande wrote that she and Miller shared “unconditional love” and that he was “one of my best friends in the whole world”.

Grande is reportedly now dating Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson.

Miller’s representatives have been approached for comment.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] The internet is LIVING for Kate's side-eye towards Camilla during Bishop's passionate speech

[WATCH] The internet is LIVING for Kate's side-eye towards Camilla during Bishop's passionate speech
Parents SUE their 30 year old son to get him to move out

Parents SUE their 30 year old son to get him to move out
Meghan makes first appearance since wedding in one of Kate's favourite labels - and sheer tights

Meghan makes first appearance since wedding in one of Kate's favourite labels - and sheer tights

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Stock up on the factor 50 - there's some VERY good weather on the way

Stock up on the factor 50 - there's some VERY good weather on the way
Tributes paid to Irish teenager killed in three-car crash as mum fights for her life

Tributes paid to Irish teenager killed in three-car crash as mum fights for her life
[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed

[WATCH] There is a 'bad lip reading' video of the Royal wedding and it is EVERYTHING we ever needed
[PIC] The Next skirt that Holly Willoughby is wearing today is already FLYING off the shelves

[PIC] The Next skirt that Holly Willoughby is wearing today is already FLYING off the shelves