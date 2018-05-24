TV screens will appear to switch off in 'disruptive' advert

The screens will buzz with what looks like static and interference before going blank and silent.

TV viewers could go searching for their remote controls when their screens appear to “switch off” this weekend.

The screens will buzz with what looks like static and interference before going blank and silent, in what is billed as a UK first.

They will go dark during advert breaks in hit shows Coronation Street, The Simpsons, First Dates and the Champions League final.

The 20-second “disruptive” advert, to launch on Friday and continue for 10 days, has been created by Samsung “to remind the public that their TV is simply a boring black screen for 90% of the time”.

Screens will go blank and silent for five seconds as part of the initial adverts, designed to promote Samsung’s QLED technology, which blends in with home decor or display imagery when not in use.

© Press Association 2018